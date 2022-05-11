FREEBURG - Grant Huebner's three-run homer climaxed a seventh-inning rally that saw Edwardsville score eight times in going on to an 11-3 win over Freeburg in a baseball game played late Tuesday afternoon at Freeburg.

The Tigers came from behind, scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth to counter a pair of Midget leads of 2-1 and 3-2 before retying the game in the fifth before their seventh-inning rally.

The Tigers got their first run in the top of the first on a Caleb Copeland RBI double that scored Huebner to give Edwardsville the early 1-0 lead. Freeburg came right back with an RBI double by Eli Hill that scored Eli Hoerner to tie the game, then went ahead when Hill scored on an error by the shortstop to give the Midgets the lead at 2-1.

An RBI double by Cade Hardy scored Riley Iffrig to tie the game in the fourth, but the Midget countered with Carter Rapp scoring on a wild pitch in the home half to give Freeburg a 3-2 lead. The Tigers again tied the game up at 3-3 in the top of the fifth on an RBI ground out by Copeland that scored Huebner and set up the fateful seventh inning.

It started when Huebner walked and stole second, then advanced to third when Copeland reached base on an error by the second baseman. One out later, Riley Iffrig was walked intentionally to load the bases and went ahead on a bases-loaded walk to Adam Powell. Powell was forced at second, but Copeland scored to make it 5-3 and Jacoby Roberson tripled to left to score two more runs, making the score 7-3. An RBI single by Cole Funkhouser scored Roberson to make it 8-3, and Huebner hit a three-run shot over the left-field fence to make the eventual 11-3 final score.

Huebner's three-run homer was the big hit of the day for Edwardsville, with Iffrig having two hits. Copeland, Roberson and Hardy all had a hit and two RBIs, while Funkhouser and Powell both had a hit and RBI.

Gannon Burns started on the mound for Edwardsville and struck out five, while Tyler Powell came on in the fifth and struck out eight to preserve the win, getting the win.

The Midgets are 18-11, while the Tigers go to 25-3 and play an unusual doubleheader at Tom Pile Field on Friday, going against Francis Howell at 4:30 p.m., then meeting Jersey at 6:45 p.m. Edwardsville then plays their final Southwestern Conference against O'Fallon on May 17 and 19, playing the Panthers at home, then going up against O'Fallon at Blazer Field. Start times for all games is 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville Defeats Highland, Lose To Chatham Glenwood

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville baseball team scored three times in the fifth inning, then added on an insurance run in the sixth to defeat Highland 6-2 in the first game of the day, but in the nightcap, were held to five hits as the Tigers lost to Chatham Glenwood 3-0 in the 14th annual Tiger Classic round-robin tournament held Saturday at Tom Pile Field.

In the opener against the Bulldogs, the Tigers didn't take long to get on the board, as Grant Huebner hit the fifth pitch of the day over the center field fence for a home run and a 1-0 Edwardsville lead. Highland tied the game in the top of the second on an RBI single by Tyler Griesbaum, scoring Matt Miscik with the tying run. Adam Powell gave the Tigers the lead back at 2-1 when he scored on a wild pitch after drawing a walk, advancing to second on a balk and to third on another wild pitch.

The Bulldogs retied the game in the top of the fifth when Chase Knebel reached on an error by the shortstop, allowing Griesbaum to score. Edwardsville went to work in the home off of the fifth, starting with a Gannon Burns double and a single by Huebner. Huebner stole second, and when the catcher's throw got away, Burns scored on the error, with Huebner going to third. An RBI single by Copeland brought Huebner home, then Copeland scored when Riley Iffrig hit into a double play to make it 5-2 for the Tigers.

An RBI single by Jacoby Roberson scored Cade Hardy in the sixth with an insurance run, with both Cade Archer and Andrew Hendrickson shutting down the Bulldogs in the seventh to take the win.

Huebner's solo homer was one of his three hits in the game and his only RBI, while Spencer Stearns had two hits, Roberson and Copeland each had a hit and RBI and both Adam Powell and Burns each had a hit.

Alec Marchetto pitched six stellar innings, striking out 12 on the mound, while both Archer and Hendrickson each had a strikeout in the seventh.

In the second game, the Titans started out by drawing three straight walks to load the bases, then Sam Hulvey reached on an error by the shortstop, allowing Nolan McMasters to score and make it 1-0 for Glenwood. In the fourth, Eli Curtis doubled home Landon Marconi and Jackson Rose for the only other runs Glenwood would need, as Zane Danielson threw a complete game, allowing the five hits while fanning 13.

Huebner, Stearns, Copeland, Iffrig and Hardy had the hits in the second game, while Logan Geggus struck out three and Zack Schmidt fanned two.

