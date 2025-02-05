EDWARDSVILLE — The NAACP Edwardsville Branch is celebrating the 90th birthday of Dr. Carl Jason Sr., a prominent figure in the community and a former president of the organization.

The tribute was announced in a recent post on the branch's social media platform, recognizing Dr. Jason's significant contributions to civil rights and community advocacy.

Dr. Jason, honored as a "true living legend," has dedicated his life to the fight for justice and equality, Traci Daniels, president of the Edwardsville branch of the NAACP said. "His efforts have been instrumental in breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations."

The Edwardsville branch of the NAACP proclamation accompanying the announcement highlights his leadership and unwavering commitment to uplifting the community.

The NAACP Edwardsville Branch continues to honor his legacy and the impact he has made on countless lives throughout his career.

The Edwardsville NAACP proclamation honoring Dr. Jason is below.

