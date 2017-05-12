EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys volleyball team played a lineup mixed with normal starters and some reserves Thursday night and showed its depth, trouncing East St. Louis in two games 25-12, 25-8.

The Tigers moved to 11-0 in the Southwestern Conference, clinching the boys volleyball title and also improved to 21-8 overall.

Edwardsville head boys volleyball coach Andrew Bersett said the “performer of the night” was Eric Brammeier who had seven kills, nine service points, six aces and four digs.

“We had a decent mix of our kids with about half our regular starters and half our reserves playing,” Bersett said. “Jack Grimm and Lucas Verdun played most of the match. We did not play Nick Allen or Bob Dresner, we were resting them. Brammeier had seven strong kills and was a key tonight.”

Grimm and teammate Cal Werths had five kills each and Verdun posted 21 assists, Bersett said, also keys to the victory.

“One of the nice things about our team this year is we have 16 guys on the roster and they can all play,” Bersett said. “We have great depth. All 16 guys have been working hard and they are they all work hard. All of our guys are anxious to play.”

Edwardsville plays Belleville West at home at 5:30 p.m. for its final SWC confrontation.

