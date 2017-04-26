EDWARDSVILLE 25-26, O'FALLON 22-24: Edwardsville remained unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference with a 25-22, 26-24 win over O'Fallon at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday. The Tigers are now 15-3 overall, 7-0 in the league; the Panthers fell to 11-4-1 overall, 5-2 in the SWC.

Bob Dresner scored seven points from serve with an ace, Lucas Verdun six points and Jack Grimm four points with three aces. Grimm recorded 12 kills and Nick Allen had 11 while Verdun had 26 assists on the night.

EHS visits Belleville East at 4:30 p.m Thursday and Waterloo Gibaut at 6 p.m. Tuesday before hosting next-door rival Metro East Lutheran at 5 p.m. May 3.

