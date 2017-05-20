BOYS TENNIS

TIGERS LEAD O'FALLON SECTIONAL: Edwardsville scored eight points in singles play and six in doubles play as the Tigers took the team lead in Friday's opening day of the IHSA Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional tennis tournament.

The Tigers have 14 points to Belleville East's 12 through Friday's matches; the host Panthers trail with eight points, with Belleville West and Springfield tied with two each. Collinsville and Granite City failed to score on the day.

In singles play, Seth Lipe advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Granite City's Parker Spalding and a 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 win over Niko Papachrisanthou to move into the semis, where he will face Max Skaer of Belleville East. Erik Weller defeated Collinsville's Dustin Johnson 6-0, 6-0 and Austin Quandt 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semis against O'Fallon's Drake Schreiber.

In doubles play, the Tigers' Alex Gray/Zach Trimpe defeated Granite City's Tanthavong/Day 6-0, 6-0 and the Lancers' Friedman/McQueen 6-1, 6-0 to move to the semis; Logan Pursell/Ben Bequette defeated the Kahoks' Henze/Hunsinger 6-0, 6-0 but fell to the Lancers' Baldus/Cowulich 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Play continues Saturday with the top four places advancing to next week's state tennis tournament in Arlington Heights.