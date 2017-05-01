ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville's boys tennis team finished in seventh place over the weekend at the Pitchford Invitational tennis tournament hosted by Arlington Heights Hersey in suburban Chicago.

The Tigers ended up with 37 points in the rain-shortened tournament, trailing team champion Glenbrook North, who ended up with 54 points; Naperville Central and Hinsdale Central tied for second with 52 points, with Lincolnshire Stevenson finishing fourth at 48 points and Highland Park fifth at 46 points. A total of 32 teams rounded out the field at the tournament.

The doubles team of Zach Trimpe/Alex Gray reached the final of the first doubles flight as they defeated a team from Winnetka New Trier in their semifinal match; their championship match against a team from Hinsdale Central was stopped in the second set after they had dropped the opening set by rain and was not resumed.

The No. 2 doubles pairing of Seth Lipe/Logan Pursell reached the fifth-place match in their flight, taking a win over a team from Lake Forest before falling to a team from Glenbrook North to finish sixth.

At No. 1 singles, Erik Weiler's match for 13th against a player from Hinsdale South was called off because of rain and Ben Bequette reached the No. 2 singles match for 13th, winning on a tiebreaker.

Next up for the Tigers is a Southwestern Conference match at O'Fallon Wednesday afternoon.

