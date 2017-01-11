Edwardsville Board recognizes students for "doing the right thing" honor
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville School District Board of Education recognized students for “doing the right thing” at its Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, meeting.
The students are recognized after a nomination from a teacher, principal or another staff member because of some act of kindness that was observed in the school. The program regularly recognizes students who exemplify good judgment in a variety of situations.
The Edwardsville Board of Education recognizes students with "doing the right thing" awards monthly.
