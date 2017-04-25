SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

April 25, 2017

TOPICS:

New Courses for Edwardsville High School for 2017-18

Recognition of Board Members

On Monday night, the Board of Education approved two new courses that will be offered to students for the 2017-18 school year. As a result of the passage of Proposition E, the District will be able to move forward with courses that had previously been under development in the science and social science departments:

Anatomy & Physiology:

The Anatomy & Physiology course examines the terminology, structure, function, and interdependence of the human body systems. This course includes a study of the cells; chemistry; tissues; and skeletal, muscular, nervous, and endocrine systems.

The addition of the Anatomy & Physiology course adds a biology-based course choice for junior and senior level students who are interested in biology or pursuing a career in a medical field. Anatomy & Physiology is a regular-level science course open to juniors and seniors and is a year-long course.

Advanced Placement (AP) United States History:

The AP U.S. History course, a full-year course, is designed to provide the same level of content and instruction that students would face in a freshman-level college survey class. AP U.S. History classes use a college-level textbook as the foundation for the course.

Students with an interest in the Social Sciences will have an opportunity to deepen their knowledge of U.S. History and develop historical thinking skills, craft arguments using historical evidence and think conceptually about U.S. History. This honors-level course is open to seniors who completed Honors US History in 2016-17.

Dr. Jason Stacey, Associate Professor of History and Social Science Pedagogy at SIUE, has volunteered to provide ongoing staff development and guidance for social science teachers during the first year of implementation of the AP U. S. History course.

This course was under development in 2007 as a part of the K-12 Social Science Curriculum Study that was not implemented as a result of financial issues and the elimination of the Illinois Textbook Loan Program in 2010.

Parents and students will be notified about these new course opportunities and timelines for making schedule changes; modifications to the master schedule will begin this week.

At last night’s meeting, retiring board member Dorothy Hummel was recognized for her eight years of service to District 7. We appreciate her leadership, communication, and collaborative style as the board has navigated difficult financial times during her tenure. Dorothy Hummel’s position on the District 7 Board of Education will be filled by newly elected board member William Catalano who will be sworn into office in early May.

Also announced at last night’s meeting was the resignation of board member Jeff Miller. Mr. Miller was recently transferred to the Joliet area by his employer, and as a result has resigned his position as a District 7 board member. Mr. Miller was re-elected to a second term running unopposed in April. He served as the Vice-President of the Board of Education and Chairman of the Finance Committee. The board will begin the process of taking applications from citizens from Edwardsville Township interested in being interviewed to complete Mr. Miller’s two-year term.