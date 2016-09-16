Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Natalie Nava’s two goals paced the Edwardsville field hockey team to a 5-0 win over Parkway West on Thursday at Edwardsville.

Ansley Dorsey, Sophia Swalley and Mattie Norton added goals for the Tigers.

The Tigers improve to 7-2-1 on the season. Edwardsville travels to Parkway South for a 4:15 match Monday.