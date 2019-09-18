ALTON - Cooper Nolan, Connor Kelly, and Ben Loftus all scored for Edwardsville in a 3-1 boys soccer win over Alton at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Nolan scored in the 27th minute to give Edwardsville the lead, and Kelly doubled the Tiger lead in the 29th to make it 2-0 at halftime before Justin Davison scored after 57 minutes to give the Redbirds a chance. But Loftus iced the game for Edwardsville in the 76th minute with a goal to give the Tigers the three points.

The Tigers improve to 8-3-0 on the year, while Alton is now 2-5-0.

Tigers coach Mark Heiderscheid said: "I thought my kids played well, he said it was a hot day and with it being a grass field it made it a tough day but I am happy with how the kids played. All in all, it was a good day."

