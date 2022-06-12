Edwardsville Baseball State Tournament Photo Gallery Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JOLIET - The Edwardsville High School baseball team headed up to Joliet this weekend and came home with a state championship. It is their fourth in program history. Article continues after sponsor message Here is a photo album from the two games this weekend beginning with the semifinal game and ending with group pictures and celebratory photos from the championship game. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending