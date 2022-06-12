Edwardsville Baseball State Tournament Photo Gallery
June 12, 2022 12:33 PM June 12, 2022 5:58 PM
JOLIET - The Edwardsville High School baseball team headed up to Joliet this weekend and came home with a state championship. It is their fourth in program history.
Here is a photo album from the two games this weekend beginning with the semifinal game and ending with group pictures and celebratory photos from the championship game.