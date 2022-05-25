ALTON – The Edwardsville High School baseball team (29-5) defeated the Alton Redbirds 16-4 after five innings in the regional semifinals Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park.

The Tigers got off to a hot start offensively and scored five runs in the second and third innings. They led 10-0 after three.

Alton put their four runs on the board in the top of the fourth, but the effort just wasn’t enough.

The Tigers scored six more in the bottom of the fifth and ended up walking it off due to mercy rule.

The game was capped off by Joseph Chiarodo’s three-run homer. It was the final play of the game.

Edwardsville will now move on to the regional championship game on Saturday where they’ll take on the winner between Granite City and Quincy. That game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Alton High School on May 28.

