EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Art Fair showcased art from across the country during its three-day run over the weekend at City Park, with thousands attending.

The event put on by the Edwardsville Arts Center and sponsored by the City of Edwardsville is a favorite collaboration of the community. Quickly becoming one of Edwardsville’s most anticipated and most well-known events, the sixth annual Edwardsville Art Fair showcased 100 artists.

“Edwardsville Arts Center, along with The City of Edwardsville is proud to present our 6th annual Edwardsville Arts Fair. We are overwhelmed with the response and we are so grateful as the event continues to grow each year,” said Melissa McDonough-Borden of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The event truly did have a great response from the community. Some guests even traveled in from out of state to purchase the works of their favorite artists. The Edwardsville Art Fair brought out artists from all across the country to display and sell their works. Tents with paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, and more filled the park. Live art demonstrations were held on Saturday and Sunday. Local food and drink options were available for purchase at the fair. Many musicians and dance groups performed each day, entertaining guests through a different form of art that what was displayed.

The fair also had plenty of activities for kids to enjoy. Face painting was offered along with the “Create IT Take IT” tent. Multiple times throughout the day kids were welcome to stop by and create a free art project, with plenty of supplies included to make their own creations.

The fair gives away $15,000 cash awards to artists each year. Giving away Best of Show, 9 Best of Category, and 16 Merit Awards. Awards were given Saturday afternoon, with an award brunch celebration following on Sunday morning.

Edwardsville Art Fair is an event of collaboration with the Edwardsville Arts Center, The City of Edwardsville, with sponsors, volunteers, and creatives working to create the fair each year. Edwardsville Arts Center is open year-round hosting many galleries, classes, and having art for sale in their gift shop, so the art doesn’t stop with the fair. Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grover Road on the campus of Edwardsville High School.

