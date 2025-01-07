Our Daily Show Interview! Edwardsville Art Center: An Exciting 2025 Ahead!

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center is already looking ahead to an exciting year.

Beth Browne, executive director of EAC, explained that their recent move to 340 Montclaire Avenue in Edwardsville was a big adjustment, but they still managed to increase their programming by 18% in 2024. Now, as 2025 gets underway, the center has big plans for the coming months, with several events lined up already.

“Art just brings so much joy,” Browne said. “We’ve got lots of great programming coming forward, so we’re very excited about that.”

EAC will kick off the year with ARTini, a night that “celebrates the fusion of art and mixology,” Browne said. On Saturday, March 8, 2025, community members are invited to the Leclaire Room at N.O. Nelson to enjoy art-inspired cocktails from 18 restaurants around the Edwardsville area. Artists will also be creating pieces onsite, which will then be auctioned off at the end of the night.

You can purchase tickets to ARTini or learn more about it here. Browne promises that ARTini is “super fun,” and she looks forward to raising money for EAC through the event. She emphasized the importance of fundraising events like this and donations from individuals and businesses.

“The arts are always struggling for funding,” she explained. “We have members and individual donors and organizations that donate so that we can continue to offer programming to the community.”

This includes several free programs, including free Saturday art classes for kids. EAC also offers classes for kids of all ages and adults, as well as group experiences and party options.

Above all else, EAC aims to provide a supportive environment for creatives in the community. Browne noted that there are many art opportunities in St. Louis, but organizations like EAC provide chances for people on this side of the river to learn more about art, too.

“It’s exciting to be a part of a community that’s full of culture,” she said. “That is absolutely one of the things that is our goal, to bring awareness to what is available in the Metro East side and to provide opportunities for artists over here so they don’t feel like they have to go outside of their home base to get support.”

As part of this, EAC will host their 11th annual Edwardsville Art Fair later this year. They also hope to revive ArtEast, a program that allows community members to visit local artists’ studios throughout the Riverbend region.

Browne added that the center’s current location at the Montclaire Firehouse is temporary, and they are currently looking for a new space.

“We’re actively seeking whatever our future location is going to be,” she explained. “We have about a year and a half left in this space. In the future, we anticipate finding a space that allows opportunities both for our education program to continue and grow, as well as space for a gallery to exhibit local artists.”

As EAC gears up for 2025, they look forward to sharing more art opportunities with community members throughout the year. Browne emphasized her eagerness to engage with the community and promote art in Edwardsville and beyond.

“We’re very passionate about what we do,” she added. “We love that we can provide these opportunities for the community, and it’s inspiring to see more people connecting with us.”

For more information about the Edwardsville Arts Center, visit their official website at EdwardsvilleArtsCenter.com or their Facebook page.

