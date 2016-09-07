

EDWARDSVILLE - The works of Edwardsville YMCA Summer Art students will be featured along with other artists starting Friday, September 9th at the Edwardsville Arts Center. All are invited to the opening reception for the “YMCA Summer Art Program” exhibit on Friday, September 9th from 6:00-8:00pm. The students’ works are a culmination of clay, drawing, painting, sketch, and mixed media from the Edwardsville Arts Center Summer Specialty Camp series that they offer in conjunction with the Edwardsville YMCA.

“We have been partnering with the EAC since 2011,” says Natasha Howard, Arts & Climbing Director. “We are so fortunate to be working with them, as their teachers are the best of the best. It gives us the opportunity to offer classes, such as clay, that we would not be able to offer otherwise. It also gives students an opportunity for more exposure to the arts and in a different capacity from school.”

Sarah Willig and Brandace Cloud taught the YMCA Summer art classes. Both are seasoned art teachers who love working with children, and are also very talented artists themselves. With their combined knowledge of artistic skills, that kids enjoy and learn from, as well as their in-depth understanding of art materials and techniques, the quality of artwork produced by their classes is outstanding.

This exhibition will run in conjunction with an exhibit in the Main Gallery. “Level-Up: The Art of Geek Culture” is curated by SIUe Painting and Drawing Instructor, Jason Bly. The show will feature a range of artworks by 9 different artists who take their inspiration from comic books, video games, toys, and other pop culture references. Local retailers will also be displaying items from their stores, including Heroic Adventures, Otherside Games, and Slackers.

The partnership continues this fall, at the Y with three offerings available. “Wheel Throwing” is a wildly popular class as it offers the opportunity for students to build their own pieces on a wheel and have glazed pieces to take home. The second class, “Gotta Build Them All”, will allow students to create their own Pokemon ™ creature. The last class comes just in time for Christmas, “Clay Christmas Ornaments”. This class will focus on creating handmade clay ornaments to hang on the tree at home. The classes will be held at the Edwardsville Arts Center, and interested participants can sign up through the Edwardsville YMCA.

“YMCA Summer Arts Program” exhibit will run from September 9th - October 14th with an opening reception Friday, September 9th 6:00-8:00pm at the Edwardsville Arts Center located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Visit the gallery during their regular hours of 10:00am – 4:00pm Wednesday – Friday, and 11:00am – 3:00pm on Saturdays. The Edwardsville Arts Center offers a wide variety of art classes for all ages, including a free art class for kids every Saturday from 11:30am – 2:30pm. Kids do a different project every week, and there is no registration necessary. For more information about Edwardsville YMCA Arts classes please contact Natasha Howard at 618.655.1460. For additional information about other Edwardsville Arts Center classes, visit their website at www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com or call 618.655.0337.

