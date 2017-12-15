EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center is featuring a special juried art show in addition to their annual Holiday Show this year: “Plein Air Paintings: Churches of Madison County.” This exhibit features 11 local artists who trekked outdoors at different times of the year, set up shop, and painted many of our county’s beautiful churches.

John DenHouter, SIUE Associate Professor of Painting, juried the show. DenHouter is a skilled plein air painter and can be seen now and again on outdoor trips with his painting students around Edwardsville. Plein air painting has some additional challenges from painting indoors, as the artist is constantly battling changing light and weather conditions. “Time is of the essence” when painting outdoors, and artists often get lively and impressionistic results. DenHouter says about the challenges and excitement of plein air painting, “plein air painting presents the artist with the ultimate challenge of interpreting particular types of light depending on the season and atmospheric conditions all while

working directly from nature. I am pleased to see how the exhibited works in ‘Churches of Madison County’ accomplish this goal in numerous ways. I would like to acknowledge and thank all the artists who accepted this challenge and carry on the tradition of painting ‘en plein air!’”

The churches included in the exhibit include the First Church of Christ in Edwardsville, Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville, Glenview Church of the Nazarene in Glen Carbon, St. James Lutheran

Church in Glen Carbon, Immanuel United Church in Edwardsville, Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City, Trailhead Church in Edwardsville, Shiloh Christian Church in Glen Carbon, St. Boniface in Edwardsville, Little Flock Primitive Bapist Church in Edwardsville, Marine United Church of Christ in Marine, and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine.

The talented artists who were juried into the show include Michael Anderson, Linda Clenney, Rosemary Dodson, Alicia Halpin, Linda Jackson, Charlotte Johnson, Brent Langley, Joseph Langley, Kelsey Siedel, Sarah Willig, and Terry Yates. Each artist used a variety of media, including oil, watercolor, and acrylic paints, and each shows off their unique aesthetic and skill in their field. It is a treat to see our beloved church buildings shown off in such beauty through the eyes of the artist!

The show is currently up and running at the EAC and will stay up until Friday, December 29th. All paintings are for sale. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10am – 4pm and Saturday 11am – 3pm.

