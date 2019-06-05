EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Arts Center debuted their latest gallery on Friday night. Themed around Edwardsville’s 200th birthday, the exhibit featured art based off the history of the city.

“Our latest exhibit is centered around Edwardsville. We are so excited to showcase these great artists and celebrate the City of Edwardsville’s birthday. Each piece featured is centered around Edwardsville” said Melissa McDonough-Borden, Executive Director of Edwardsville Arts Center.

Opening night at the Edwardsville Arts Center Edwardsville 200th Anniversary Show invited the public to mingle and enjoy art, snacks, and music. The arts center offered a relaxed environment to browse its wide array of local creations.

All of the art, while done in various styles shared the common theme of being based on many recognizable locations around Edwardsville. An oil piece done by Lon Brauner depicted a vibrant take on the Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville. Haley Clancy Inyart painted a view of the fountain by the Edwardsville library, looking out onto downtown.

Other artists featured included Steve Hartman, Mike Neary, Mike Anderson, and Amy MacLennan. Each artist showing Edwardsville through their own artistic vision, all through various mediums and styles. Much of the art displayed was up for sale, postcards, prints, and other work is always for sale at EAC. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to get out in support of the local art scene. Many in attendance frequent Edwardsville Arts Center events, their most known being the annual Edwardsville Art Fair, taking place September 27th, 28th, and 29th this year.

Angela Burns exhibit was also debuted at the event. Burns work is currently being presented as the art centers featured gallery shop artist. Much of her showcased work focuses on incredible portrait paintings.

The exhibit runs from now until July 12th. Edwardsville Arts Center, located at 6165 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville on the Edwardsville High School Campus, is open Wednesday through friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edwardsville Arts Center strives to bring art to the community through events, exhibits, and classes.

For more information check out their website https://edwardsvilleartscenter.com or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleArtsCenter

