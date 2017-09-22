EDWARDSVILLE - The fourth annual Edwardsville Art Fair kicks off this weekend with exhibits opening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, September 22, at City Park.

Carolyn Tidball, Gallery Manager at the Edwardsville Arts Center, said that with over 100 artists the event has nearly doubled since the first year.

"It's grown quite a bit," Tidball said. "We have artist coming from all across the country, as far as Oregon."

One of the highlights of weekend aside from the artist themselves is the inclusion of kids art and activities.

The Create It and Take It activity tent will provide children the opportunity to get involved and take home a unique piece of art they make all on their own.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We're going to be doing face painting, the activity tent and we also have the Children's Art Gallery," Tidball said. "Each of our artist donate a piece of artwork which is worth $50 or more, and they're really beautiful pieces. Parents can purchase a ticket for the kids to enter the tent by themselves so that they can choose without their parents influence which piece they want."

Tidball said all the proceeds from the gallery go towards the Art Center's free Saturday art classes for kids and includes all kinds of art pieces like paintings, sculptures, glass works and much more.

"We think that art is a really important aspect of children's lives," she added. "It's an outlet to be creative and it's not something that they get in school all the time, so we want to make sure it's accessible and available to all kids in the community. That's why the free Saturday art classes are so important."

The Edwardsville Art Fair will feature artists of all ages at City Park all weekend starting Friday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., continues Saturday going from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information visit EdwardsvilleArtsCenter.com.

More like this: