Edwardsville Art Classes are Offered Over Summer
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA will offer summer art classes from June 4-July 25 at the Edwardsville Arts Center.
Classes are open to kids K-8th and will run each week at the Edwardsville Arts Center from June 4th - July 25th, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Our experienced instructors will help kids learn the skills they need to express themselves using a variety of media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, fibers, and more," said the YMCA.
Click the link below to sign up via the YMCA website:
https://edwardsvilleymca.com/page/6126/