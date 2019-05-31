EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA will offer summer art classes from June 4-July 25 at the Edwardsville Arts Center.

Classes are open to kids K-8th and will run each week at the Edwardsville Arts Center from June 4th - July 25th, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

"Our experienced instructors will help kids learn the skills they need to express themselves using a variety of media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, fibers, and more," said the YMCA.

Click the link below to sign up via the YMCA website:

https://edwardsvilleymca.com/page/6126/