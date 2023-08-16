EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council has expanded the list of events where alcohol consumption is allowed in City Park after amending an ordinance at their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Edwardsville Fire Captain Robert Morgan also received the Edwardsville Employee Excellence Award at the meeting, though he was not in attendance.

Alcohol consumption is now officially legal during the following events at City Park: Movies in the Park, Concerts in the Park, Opera Edwardsville, Shakespeare in the Park, Edwardsville Symphony, and Muni Band. According to the amended ordinance, the public is also allowed to “transport alcoholic liquor in unsealed containers” during these events.

Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant, who chairs the Administrative & Community Services committee which presented this item, said Alderman Chris Farrar suggested adding these events to avoid having them all come back to the City Council for approval down the road.

This month’s Edwardsville Employee Excellence Award recipient was Captain Morgan of the Edwardsville Fire Department, who was nominated by Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford for “always going above and beyond” and more.

“He was recognized by Chief Whiteford in the Fire Department for always going above and beyond, all the certifications that he receives, always willing to take on extra assignments, and additionally, always being one of the first one for callbacks,” Mayor Art Risavy said of Morgan.

Chief Whiteford attended the meeting and offered a few more positive words about Morgan.

“He’s just an outstanding employee, so we’re glad to have him,” Chief Whiteford said. “I thought it was time that he got recognized.”

In other Edwardsville City Council news, banners are set to be placed on streetscape light poles in Downtown Edwardsville by the Madison County Historical Society following approval from the council. These banners will be displayed from Sept. 5 to Oct. 10, 2023.

The purpose of these banners is to promote the Historical Society’s “Living History Days Festival,” according to their application to the city to display the banners. While the content and nature of their exact designs are not yet known, they will be designed by Sherrie Hickman of Creative Options Graphic Design, Inc. The City Council voted 6-0-1 to approve the item, with William Krause abstaining.

A full recording of the Aug. 15 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

