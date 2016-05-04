EDWARDSVILLE - Terry Avenue between Randle Street and West High Street in Edwardsville will be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 5.

This section of Terry Avenue will be closed to thru traffic during this time. Advanced warning signs will be posted and motorists shall use alternate routes.

The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this closure.

Please contact the Public Works Department at 618-692-7535 with any questions.