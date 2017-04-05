EDWARDSVILLE - Washington Place, from Sheridan Avenue to Wilson Drive and the intersection of Washington Place, Sheridan Avenue and Jefferson Road in Edwardsville will be closed to repair a collapsed sewer, City Engineer Ryan Zwijack, said Tuesday.

Detour routes will be posted and motorists shall use alternate routes, he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ge added the City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process.

Contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any other questions.