EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s classic car cruise and weekend festival is back in 2017, bigger and better than ever before. Planning for the 2017 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival takes place on June 9 and 10 and is celebrating it’s 20th year.

Many travel from all over to enjoy the city’s classic car cruise and show. The weekend also plays host to great food, beer, wine, art vendors, children’s activities, the annual Metro Milers 10k Run and the Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride. On Saturday, all food, beverage, art vendors and children booths open at 10 a.m. with trolley rides available every half hour. Extra special activities will also be at the festival celebrating its 20th year, including the Me2You Game Truck sponsored by Gori Julian & Associates. Plans are being finalized for other family-friendly activities as well.

Entertainment will be in full force at this year’s festival, with The Catapult Band at 6:30 p.m. and Jeremiah Johnson Band at 9 pm kicking off the weekend’s festivities on Friday night. Saturday will include entertainment during the day, followed by The Mellow Dees at 2:30 p.m. and the fun doesn’t stop there. During the evening hours, patrons can enjoy tunes from Blackwater Revival starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the weekend’s headliners, Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians at 9 p.m. Their performances include great original music as well as country, rock, pop, Motown and classic cover songs ranging from the Zac Brown Band to Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5. They guarantee to entertain when they take the stage until they close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, “This year’s 20th Annual Route 66 Festival will be better than ever and we love that the entire community comes together to enjoy great music, food, entertainment and fun. New this year is the Me2You Game Truck, offering another activity for kids and tweens. We are still working on some other surprises for this year’s 20th Anniversary, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone at this great, hometown event that pays tribute to The Mother Road.”

The 2017 Mother Road Sponsor of this year’s Route 66 Event is Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public relations and website development firm. If you own a business and are ready to take part in this family fun event, sign on as an event sponsor today! Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted throughout the month of April. Those interested in being a sponsor or a festival vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival as well as Twitter. New in 2016, the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is also in Instagram.

