EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s classic car cruise and weekend festival is back. Planning for the 2016 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival takes place on June 10 and 11 and is located at Edwardsville City Park.

Alongside the classic car cruise and show, the weekend will play host to great food, beer, wine, art vendors, children’s activities, the annual Metro Milers 10k Run and the Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride. On Saturday, all food, beverage, art vendors and children booths open at 10 a.m.

Entertainment will be in full force at this year’s festival, with That 80’s Band at 6:30 p.m. and Platinum Rock Legends at 9:00 p.m. kicking off the weekend’s festivities on Friday night. Saturday night will start off with a children’s act during the day at 12:30 p.m., followed by The Mellow Dees at 2:30 p.m. and the fun doesn’t stop there. During the evening hours, patrons can enjoy tunes from Hurricane Ruth starting at 4:00 p.m., followed by Blackwater Revival at 6:30 pm. All leading up to the weekend’s headlining gig.



The headlining act for Saturday evening is a fan favorite: Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians. Their performances include great original music as well as country, rock, pop, Motown and classic cover songs ranging from the Zac Brown Band, to Bad Company and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5. They guarantee to entertain when they take the stage at 9 p.m. and close down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, said, “The annual Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for the City of Edwardsville. We get to show off our community’s outstanding support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors and residents while celebrating the Mother Road and all its glory. We have some exciting events happening this year and fan favorite acts returning, so we hope to see everyone out at this wonderful event.”



The 2016 Mother Road Sponsor of this year’s Route 66 Event is Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full service marketing, public relations and website development firm. If you own a business and are ready to take part in this family fun event, sign on as an event sponsor today. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted throughout the month of April. Those interested in being a sponsor or a festival vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.



For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival as well as Twitter.

