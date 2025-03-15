EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has announced a small section of Madison Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 for road repairs.

Madison Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. from East Avenue to 100 feet north of East Avenue. Access is expected to remain open to and from East Avenue during this work.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This work is dependent on weather. The map to the right shows the general repair area.

The city appreciates your patience and apologizes for the inconvenience.

More like this:

St. Clair County: Ramp Closure Westbound I-55/64 To Tudor Avenue
Mar 12, 2025
Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
Ramp Closure At I-64 and Forest Park Avenue Announced
Mar 29, 2025
Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Of Young Army Reservist
Mar 12, 2025
Temporary Closure Of Illinois 3 At Packers Avenue Is Announced
Mar 12, 2025

 