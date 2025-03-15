EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has announced a small section of Madison Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 for road repairs.

Madison Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. from East Avenue to 100 feet north of East Avenue. Access is expected to remain open to and from East Avenue during this work.

This work is dependent on weather. The map to the right shows the general repair area.

The city appreciates your patience and apologizes for the inconvenience.

