EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Emergency Management has announced sites and hours for cooling centers, open immediately for those who need them.

“When the heat and humidity become this oppressive, we recognize that anyone without proper air conditioning and ventilation can be as risk," said Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle. This is especially true of those 65 or older, infants and young children, and those with medical conditions that weaken their system."

“We urge everyone to heed the heat warnings. Stay out of the direct sun. Keep in areas that are well-ventilated at a minimum, but preferably air-conditioned. Wear appropriate loose and light-colored clothing, and stay hydrated."

Deputy Chief James Whiteford said whenever the temperatures and humidity are this high, it is important to stay hydrated and get inside whenever possible.

“If you don’t have to work outside, don’t do it,” he said. “If you do have to work outside, take plenty of breaks and drink a lot of fluids.”

Cooling shelters are available to give residents who don’t have access to air-conditioned spaces a break from the heat. Fire Chief Welle said even a few hours in a cooler climate can help a person’s body cope with the heat.

“When the temperatures and humidity spike, there is not even a break overnight after the sunsets. Taking shelter in one of these cooling centers at the peak of the day’s heat will allow your body’s core temperature to cool down. This allows your system to better deal with the warm environment later,” he said.

Edwardsville cooling centers and hours through the current heat snap are as follows:

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. M-F

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M-T, 9 a.m.-5 p.m F-S

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday

YMCA Niebur Center, 1200 Esic Drive 7 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Sat.

YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Rd. 7 a.m.-8 p.m. M-Sat.

Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Madison County Admin Building, 157 N. Main St. 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. M-F

Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Anyone feeling the effects of the heat should seek help through the Edwardsville Fire Department, or if an emergency by calling 9-1-1.

