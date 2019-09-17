Edwardsville Announces Commended Students in 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Prinicipal Dr. Dennis Cramsey today announced the Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. "We are proud to announce that Isabella Doyle, Evan Driscoll, Nathaniel Greenland, Mackenzie Kimble, Emily Kloostra, Bryson Maedge and Caitlin Towell have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program," Dr. Cramsey said. "A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors." Article continues after sponsor message About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending