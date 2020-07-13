EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced weather dependent, the area between 3410 Vicksburg Drive and 3414 Vicksburg Drive in Edwardsville will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 14, 2020, for removal and replacement of a damaged storm sewer.

The City of Edwardsville said all driveways will be accessible during construction.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The closure will remain in place until the improvements have been completed," the City of Edwardsville said. "It is expected this project will be completed by July 24, 2020.

"During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process."

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

More like this:

ECF Awards $1.35 Million To City Of Edwardsville For Community Projects
Jul 2, 2025
Edwardsville Municipal Band Hosts Two Free July 4 Concerts
Jul 1, 2025
Center Grove Road Bridge Replacement On Track For Mid-August 2025 Completion
Today
Edwardsville to Celebrate 62025 Day with City Park Activities and Concert
Jun 18, 2025
Alton City Council Finalizes Grocery Tax Approval
6 days ago

 