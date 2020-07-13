EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville announced weather dependent, the area between 3410 Vicksburg Drive and 3414 Vicksburg Drive in Edwardsville will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 14, 2020, for removal and replacement of a damaged storm sewer.

The City of Edwardsville said all driveways will be accessible during construction.

"The closure will remain in place until the improvements have been completed," the City of Edwardsville said. "It is expected this project will be completed by July 24, 2020.

"During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process."

Please contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

