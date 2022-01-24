AMES, IA – More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Several students from Glen Carbon and Edwardsville were among those recognized on the Dean's List.

Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering

Benjamin Carl Schlueter, 4, Agricultural Engineering

Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 2, Mechanical Engineering

Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering



Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering

