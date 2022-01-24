Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Students Recognized On Iowa State University's Fall 2021 Dean’s List
AMES, IA – More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Several students from Glen Carbon and Edwardsville were among those recognized on the Dean's List.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Edwardsville, IL
Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering
Benjamin Carl Schlueter, 4, Agricultural Engineering
Mitchell H. Steinkuehler, 2, Mechanical Engineering
Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering
More like this: