EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today, both an Edwardsville and Alton artist is featured with another from Minneapolis.

Artist Name: Angela Burns

Location: Edwardsville

Artist Statement: "I'm an impressionist artist whose work captures the beauty of people and places with a dreamlike quality, quiet energy, and expressive technique."

Artist Name: Jenna Muscarella

Location: Alton

Artist Statement: "I collect cigar boxes and keep physical memory keepsakes inside of them. I admire the detail and craftsmanship of each box. I observe each line in the design every twist and curve. I visually represent the box details with my quick, calligraphic one-shot mark."

Artist Name: Layl McDill

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Artist Statement: "My polymer clay sculptures are filled with the sensation of a story. Much of my work makes the viewer ask what is this from? Because the piece reminds them of fables or fairy tales that are part of our collective psyche."

