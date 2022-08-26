EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25. Today, both an Edwardsville and Alton artist is featured with another from Minneapolis.

Angela BurnsArtist Name: Angela Burns

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Location: Edwardsville

Artist Statement: "I'm an impressionist artist whose work captures the beauty of people and places with a dreamlike quality, quiet energy, and expressive technique."

Jenna MuscarellaArtist Name: Jenna Muscarella

Article continues after sponsor message

Location: Alton

Artist Statement: "I collect cigar boxes and keep physical memory keepsakes inside of them. I admire the detail and craftsmanship of each box. I observe each line in the design every twist and curve. I visually represent the box details with my quick, calligraphic one-shot mark."

Layl McDillArtist Name: Layl McDill

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Artist Statement: "My polymer clay sculptures are filled with the sensation of a story. Much of my work makes the viewer ask what is this from? Because the piece reminds them of fables or fairy tales that are part of our collective psyche."

More like this:

Statement From Ray Strebel Following Tuesday’s Election
Yesterday
Milton Artist of the Month Jennifer Mallory Spreads Joy Through Art
Mar 11, 2025
RiverBender Blog: I Volunteered at Hope Animal Rescues
Mar 25, 2025
Gov. Pritzker’s Statement on the Passing of Cindy Pritzker
Mar 18, 2025
Opinion: John Barry Julian Issues Endorsement For Mayor Mike McCormick In Godfrey
Mar 28, 2025

 