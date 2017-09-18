EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls cross country team continued to cruise Saturday to success in the Edwardsville Invitational meet Saturday morning at SIU-Edwardsville's Mud Mountain cross-country course.

The Tiger girls took four of the first five scoring places and won their championship with 17 points, well ahead of second-place Nerinx Hall of Webster Groves, Mo., who had 82 points, followed by Highland (95), Jacksonville (171) and Litchfield (172) in the top five. Other area teams included Roxana (ninth with 239 points), Alton (10th with 241 points), Jersey (13th with 272 points) and Metro East Lutheran (14th with 482); Carrollton, Civic Memorial and McGivney Catholic had runners who competed as individuals.

Abby Korak led the way for EHS' girls with a second-place finish behind Waterloo's Jenna Schwartz (18:44.68), covering the three miles in 19:11.88; Abby Schrobligen was third in 19:18.45, followed by Melissa Spencer in 19:44.03, Emiley England in 19:51.92 and Katelyn Singh in 20:04.97.

“I would say Katelyn Singh immediately stands out to me,” Patrylak said. “She started out the season pretty much solid for us as a scorer; the last couple of races, she was close but just fell back (out of scoring range). Today, she again wound up having a very solid race; everyone ran faster than they did on Wednesday – the thing is we have to look at the girls races a little bit differently and on an individualized basis.

“Bottom line is, we've got to get our pack tighter and we've got to move everything up to accomplish what we want to by the end of the year.”

Korak's second was a solid finish in Patrylak's mind, “but Jenna Schwartz – you're talking about one of the top runners in the state,” Patrylak said. “She looked very strong today – I would have liked to see our girls maybe try to hang a little bit longer than they did, but Jenna's definitely the top runner in the area.

“Abby Schrobilgen had another solid race – those two (Korak and Schrobligen) have been consistently been 1-2 for us; they've been pretty solid, but we need to get them further up a little bit. We just need to keep working; the girls ran well, but they know there's still work to be done.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Other top area runners on the day included Roxana's Michaela Tarpley (33rd in 22:38.98), Alton's Morgan Rauscher (40th in 23:07.02), Jersey's Hannah Tonsor (43rd in 23:15.54), Carrollton's Lily Baumgartner (52nd in 24:17.31), CM's Ryan Allison (67th in 25:21.89), McGivney's Mira McAtee (90th in 26:44.55) and MEL's Olivia Badalamenti (112th in 28:30.76).

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: