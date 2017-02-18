CLASS 3A

CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville freshman Luke Odom, Tiger sophomore Noah Surtin, Alton's KeOntay Holmes and Granite City's Kyle Thompson remain alive in the IHSA state wrestling tournament in Champaign for Saturday.

In Day 2, Odom defeated Mundelein's Dane Durlacher 6-2 in the quarterfinal and then falling 6-5 in the semifinals to Dylan Ragusin of Lombard Montini. He will be taking part in the wrestlebacks Saturday.

Tiger sophomore Noah Surtin also fell short of the final at 113, taking a 12-4 win over Tommy Frezza of Lincolnshire Stevenson in the quarterfinal, but falling to Dominic Zaccone of Palos Hills Stagg 6-1 in the semifinal. Surtin will enter the wrestlebacks for third place Saturday.

At 145, Edwardsville's Rafael Roman was eliminated in his first wrestleback bout, Roman being pinned in 5:25 by Abe Assad of Carol Stream Glenbard North; at 152, Edwardsville's Baylor Montgomery did not qualify for the wrestlebacks.

Alton's KeOntay Holmes defeated Highland Park's D.J. Holmes 8-4 in a quarterfinal bout at 182, but fell to Villa Park Willowbrook's Jack Jessen in a 17-0 technical fall to be eliminated from the championship bracket; he will be taking part in Saturday's wrestlebacks for third place. At 195, Granite City's Kyle Thompson dropped a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinal to Downers Grove South's Sergio Villalobos but won his first wrestleback bout, pinning Bo Nerdballa of Wheaton North in 3:28 to remain alive for third place; wrestleback bouts will continue Saturday.

