COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville's girls captured first place in the Southwestern Conference Dance Championship competition at Collinsville High School.

Dance teams from Edwardsville, Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville and O'Fallon competed.

O'Fallon placed second and Collinsville third in the SWC Dance event.