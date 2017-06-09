EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Summer Tennis camps were going strong this week at Edwardsville High School.

Edwardsville High School boys and girls head tennis coach Dave Lipe started the tennis camps 24 years ago to attract kids to the game from the beginner to intermediate levels at all ages. The concept has worked and now includes youth from Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, Troy, St. Louis and beyond.

“We have done the tournament for years, helping kids from other communities and helping to popularize tennis,” he said. “This year there are six weeks people can sign up for and it is a fantastic program. It prepares kids for high school and academy level tennis.”

Edwardsville will average 150 kids a week in the tennis camps and tennis academy, so “we are super busy” this summer, Lipe said.

