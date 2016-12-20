EDWARDSVILLE, ALTON GAMES RESCHEDULED: Southwestern Conference boys basketball games that were postponed by last weekend's freezing rain and snow have been rescheduled.

Edwardsville's game at Granite City, which was postponed from Friday, will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Granite City's Memorial Gym; Alton's game at Collinsville, which was postponed Friday but rescheduled for Saturday, then postponed again, will be played at Fletcher Gym at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3. Junior varsity curtain-raising games will be played prior to the varsity contests.

Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association game against Kirkwood, which had been scheduled for Friday but postponed, has been rescheduled for 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Queeny Park in west St. Louis County, the game's original venue.

