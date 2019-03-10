ELSAH – Track and field athletes from Edwardsville, Alton, Collinsville, and Triad had good performances during the Tiger Indoor Invitational meet held Friday at Principia College in Elsah.

The meet served as a final indoor warm-up for the upcoming outdoor track season.

In the case of Edwardsville’s team, it also gave the coaches a chance to take a look at their athletes under meet conditions.

“I think we did really well,” said Tigers coach Chad Lakatos. “It’s still early, but we had some kids perform well, we competed hard, and we’re still trying to figure out where to place certain individuals, and find the right spot for them. I’m pleased with where we’re at, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

The Tigers gave their athlete of the meet award to senior distance runner Roland Prenzler, who won the 1600-meter run in a meet record time of 4:26.14. Teammate Jack Pifer was third at 4:27.85, while Triad’s Drake Bleier was sixth at 4:38.93.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the field events, Edwardsville’s Amari Brooks took the shot put with a toss of 52 feet, five-and-a-half inches, while Blake Williams was third with a throw of 47’ 8”, and George Rasmussen was fourth at 46’ 4”. Kenyon Johnson took the long jump with a distance of 22 feet even and also ran a very good split in the 4x200 relay, a race where the Tigers placed sixth with a time of 1:37.08. Alton’s team of Deonte Mcgoy, Jaden Singleton, Dasani Stewart and Joe Morrissey won the event with a time of 1:32.69.

Alton, Triad both have strong outings

Mcgoy also finished second in the 60 meters, coming in at 7.05 seconds, behind Colllinsville’s Jermarrion Stewart, who won the event with at 7.01 seconds. Stewart also took the 200 meters with a time of 22.95 seconds, with Alton’s Dasani Stewart second at 23.23 seconds.

Triad had a second and third in the pole vault, with Jackson Buck leaping 12 feet, and Caleb Rutz going 11’ 6”, while the 4x800 meter relay team of Bleier, Jack Hansen, Ben Walter, and Caleb Bagwell finished second with a time of 8:27.04. Jarrod Willis also was the winner of the 3200 meters, with a time of 10:36.86.

The Redbirds 4x400 relay team of Cassius Havis, Kegan Bratton, Tim Johnson, and Morrissey took the event with a time of 3:30.52, while Havis won the 800 meters at 2:00.40.

The focus for all the teams now shifts to the outdoor season, where the Tigers have high hopes.

“This was our third meet of the season, and it puts a closure to the indoor season, and we transition to outdoors,” Lakatos said. “I think we have a chance for another conference title and try to get as many of our athletes as possible to the state meet. Hopefully, we can have some good weather, and have some good workouts so we can be ready for the outdoor season.”

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: