



EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville City Council members moved one step closer to improving parking downtown at Tuesday’s meeting.

Aldermen unanimously approved a Professional Services Agreement with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen, Inc. (TWM) for the preliminary engineering of the Edwardsville Downtown Parking Lot near City Hall.

“We have a TIF that specifically asked us to address the age-old question of parking downtown,” Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant said.

“This is going to allow this engineering firm to do a rendering that’s just conceptual. It’s not going to be any buildings, it’s just going to be a restructuring of the space that we have.”

Grant added the concept would include bike parking and green space with the overall goal of improving traffic flow downtown. Chris Farrar asked if vehicle charging stations would be included, which was confirmed.

While Grant reiterated these preliminary plans will be more conceptual than specific, Alderman SJ Morrison said the agreement still marks “a good first step.”

Under the terms of the approved agreement, the city has agreed to pay TWM an $18,000 lump sum payment for their preliminary engineering services on the project.

TWM has agreed to prepare two concept plans detailing “conceptual layouts for the reconstruction of the downtown parking lot located adjacent to City Hall.” These plans will be submitted no later than September of 2025.

TWM has also agreed to make changes to the plans as necessary upon review, providing one free revision for each concept plan. Any further concept plans or revisions would be charged as additional services.

City Council members approved the preliminary engineering agreement 6-0, with Alderman William Krause absent from the meeting.

