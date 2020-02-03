FARMINGTON SECTIONAL

In the IHSA Farmington sectional, Edwardsville advanced in the large team competition, while Granite City also qualified in the co-ed team division.

In the large team competition, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won the title with a score of 97,16 points, with New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central coming in second at 94.57 points, the Tigers came in third with 92.57 points, fourth place went to Yorkville, with a score of 90.91 points, and the fifth and final qualifying spot went to Aurora Waubonsie Valley, with a score of 89.56 points.

Coming in sixth was Oswego East, who scored 89.03 points, Bradley-Bourbonnais was seventh at 85.00 points, Oswego was eighth with a score of 82.09, West Aurora was ninth at 74.71 points, and Belleville East was 10th, coming in with a score of 71.92 points. Belleville West finished 11th at 70.46 points, Collinsville was 12th at 67.37, and Crete-Monee was 12 with a score of 53.83 points.

In the co-ed division, the winner was Normal Community West, who scored 89.31 points to win the division, the runner-up was O'Fallon, with a score of 88.51 points, Plainfield South was third at 86.43 points, fourth place went to Aurora Metea Valley, who scored 84.97 points, and the Warriors were fifth, qualifying for state with a score of 82.26 points. Alton came in sixth with a score of 81.03 points, seventh place went to DuQuoin with 78.31, Normal Community was eighth at 69.69 points, Galesburg was ninth with a score of 67.13, and Pekin came in 10th with a score of 57.23 points.

All the sectional qualifiers will compete in the state finals Feb. 7-8 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

