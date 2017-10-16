EDWARDSVILLE – Belleville East defeated Edwardsville's girls tennis team in an IHSA sectional tournament Saturday.

The Lancers scored 28 points to the Tigers' 26 to win the IHSA Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional girls tennis tournament Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center; O'Fallon was third with 12 points, Quincy fourth with 10 points, Alton and Belleville West tied for fifth with six points each, Collinsville eighth at four points and Granite City failed to score.

Edwardsville will be sending Natalie Karibian in singles and Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli in doubles to next weekend's IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Buffalo Grove, while the Lancers are sending Chloe McIssac and Isabel Burwitz in singles and JoJo Skaer/Madison Hamilton in doubles.

Also qualifying for state were Quincy's Olivia Clayton in singles and O'Fallon's Miley Brunner/Kate Macaluso and Belleville West's Kaitlyn Fielder/Taylor Fielder in doubles. The top four in both singles and doubles advanced to the state tournament.

Karibian defeated Burwitz 7-6, 6-2 in the singles semifinals before dropping a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 decision to McIssac in the final, while in doubles play, Desse/Cimarolli defeated Skaer/Hamilton 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal, then downed Macaluso/Brunner in the final.

The state tournament begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 21 in the Chicago suburbs.

