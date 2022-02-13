GIRLS SECTIONAL AT PEORIA RICHWOODS

In the first-ever girls sectional meet at Peoria Richwoods High, Edwardsville put three wrestlers into the inaugural girls' state meet, while Granite City placed two wrestlers in state, while Alton, Collinsville and Highland advanced one wrestler each.

The host Knights won the sectional with 80 points, while the Tigers were second with 70 points, Goreville was third at 69 points, Belleville East came in fourth with 62 points and Lawrenceville was fifth with 49 points. Highland finished with 24 points, Alton had 22 points, Collinsville finished with 19.5 points, Granite City scored 18 points, Roxana had four points, Triad had three points and Carlinville had a single point.

Edwardsville's Olivia Coll won the third-place match at 100 pounds by fall over Sammy Lehr of Normal Community West at 1:00, while teammate Mackenzie Pratt won the 120-pound division by fall over Avery Smith of Red Bud at 1:28. The Kahoks' Taylor Dawson won the third-place bout at 126 pounds over Oregan Dover of Anna-Jonesboro by technical superiority 16-0, while at 130 pounds, Edwardsville's Abby Rhodes lost the final to Berlin Kiddoo of Westville 7-0 and the Redbirds' Antonia Phillips took the 140-pound championship, defeating Savannah Hamilton of El Paso-Gridley 6-0.

In the third-place match at 155 pounds, Granite's Samir Elliott won the third place match over Autumne Williams of Bartonville Limestone by fall at 32 seconds, while Highland's August Rottmann took the 170-pound final, pinning Kami Ratcliff of Belleville East at 4:26.

