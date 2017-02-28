Edwards, Caldwell propel Redbirds past Warriors in 4A regional with 23, 14 points each
IHSA CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
GRANITE CITY REGIONAL FIRST ROUND
ALTON 74, GRANITE CITY 40: Maurice Edwards' 23 points led the way for Alton in the Redbirds' 74-40 win over host Granite City in a first-round matchup of the IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional Monday night.
The Redbirds advanced to a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Quincy with a 15-11 mark; the Warriors were eliminated with a 1-23 mark.
Kevin Caldwell added 14 points for Alton, with Morris Adams and Ty'ohn Trimble each getting six points, Dereaun Clay five and Donovan Clay and Damion Reid four each. Zidean Moore led GCHS with 13 poitns, with Freddy Edwards scoring 10, Jacob Spears five and Nick Grote four.
In Monday's other game, Chatham Glenwood defeated Springfield 63-45 to send the Titans to a semifinal game at 7 p.m. today against top-seeded Edwardsville. The final is set for 7 p.m. Friday; the winner goes to the Ottawa Sectional next week.
