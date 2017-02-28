JERSEY - Bethany Muenstermann concluded her Jersey basketball career in style, cracking a record for three-pointers in a game with seven against Mascoutah. She also broke the overall record for three-pointers for girls at her school.

The Jersey athlete connected on 205 three-point shots in her career (615 points on three-pointers). Overall, she concluded her Panthers’ girls basketball career with 771 points.

Muenstermann has been named the Edward Jones Steve Medford Jersey Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Muenstermann said playing at the school and attending Jersey schools has meant a lot to her.

“It is like family on both the basketball and softball teams,” she said.

The Jersey girl has always enjoyed shooting from the three-point range, since her sister worked with her when she was young.

“The key is squaring up to the basket when you shoot,” she said. “Shooting three-pointers comes naturally for me because I have shot so many.”

Muenstermann is an outstanding athlete and is also a star softball player at third base, first base and pitcher.

She plans to play college softball at Lewis and Clark Community College. She said she said she is looking forward to the softball season at Jersey.

