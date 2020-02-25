For the 21st time, Edward Jones is named one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine. Edward Jones took the No. #7 spot on the prestigious list, the 16th year the firm has ranked in the top 10.

Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-certified(TM) organizations across the United States. The firm evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

