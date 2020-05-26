ALTON - Paula Fritz, a fourth-grade educator at West Elementary in the Alton School system, made her 25th consecutive visit to the 153rd Annual Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning with her husband, David, but this year was quite different.

David Fritz is president of the Alton School Board and a lifelong resident of Alton/Godfrey. David is the senior accountant and office manager at Piasa Motor Fuels, LLC, in Hartford.

“It was different this year because there was just a memorial float and some cars,” Paula said. “There were no bands or people walking in the parade. However, we must not forget those who have fought for this country’s freedoms and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Paula Fritz issued a strong message for everyone on Memorial Day: “May God bless America and our troops!”

