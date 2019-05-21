JERSEYVILLE - The Catt Educational Fund and the Whitlock Education Foundation are accepting applications from qualified candidates for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The Frank & Edith Catt Educational Fund was established by the will of Ms. Edith Catt in 1994. Ms. Catt created this fund as an educational loan to provide financial assistance for residents of Jersey County after their high school or secondary education. Applicants may receive up to $1,500 per semester based on available resources. This is an INTEREST FREE loan that has helped thousands of students since its inception. Applications will be accepted through June 30TH, 2019.

The Whitlock Education Foundation was established to provide educational scholarships to students furthering their education and obtaining a diploma from Lewis & Clark Community College. Qualified applicants may receive up to $1,500 per semester based on available resources. Scholarships are available to cover basic expenses of the school year (tuition, fees, books and supplies). Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2019.

For further information or to request an application, please contact Jersey State Bank

Trust Department at 618-498-6466 or download the application and information sheet from https://www.jerseystatebank.com/trust/educational-trust/

