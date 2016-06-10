EDWARDSVILLE – On Sunday, June 19, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will offer several specials geared toward fathers and families.

The special of the day will be a 10 oz. ribeye steak served with a choice of 2 sides for just $14.95. All guests may purchase this special, but when dads purchase it, they not only get to play free all day but they’ll also get a coupon for a free haircut at Hair Saloon in Edwardsville.

Edison’s is a family entertainment center offering boutique bowling, a 3,500 square foot laser tag arena, and a 55-game arcade. On Father’s Day, the rest of the family can get unlimited entertainment from 11am – 2pm for just $15 plus tax per person, or they can play all day for just $22 plus tax per person.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com.

