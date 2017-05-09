EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, May 14, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host a Mother’s Day Brunch with seating available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The brunch buffet will feature house-made soups and salads, omelet, carving, and waffle stations, eggs benedict, bacon, sausage, peach chicken, Panang salmon with rice, pesto gnocchi, brandy beef tips, breakfast pastries, fruit, desserts and much more. There will also be a kids buffet featuring chicken tenders, grilled cheese, veggies, mashed potatoes, desserts, and more.

The price for adults will be $21.45 and the price for kids 12 & under will be $9.95. Both prices include a soft drink and a $5 Surge Card which can be used in Edison’s arcade.

All moms will also receive the “Moms Play Free” special, which entitles each mom to a three-hour all access pass to Edison’s bowling, laser tag, and arcade.

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (618) 307-9020 or emailing party@edisonsfun.com. Walk-in guests are welcome and will be accommodated based on availability.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com.