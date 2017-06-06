EDWARDSVILLE – Edison's Entertainment Complex is marking five years of delivering what they describe as "Genius Level Fun" to the communities of Metro East and St. Louis from June 15-18.

To commemorate their fifth anniversary, Edison’s will offer several “5s Are Wild” customer appreciation discounts and giveaways all weekend long from June 15-18. To kick things off, free cake will be available to all guests while supplies last on Thursday, June 15th - the official anniversary date of Edison’s opening

Throughout the weekend, each guest who purchases an All-Access Pass to Edison’s bowling, laser tag, and arcade attractions will receive a free Edison’s T-shirt.

Guests dining in Edison’s restaurant will also receive $5 off any purchase of $25 or more, and the discounted entertainment options will include:

  • $5 hours of bowling (shoe rental included)
  • $5 games of laser tag
  • $5 arcade card bonuses (with any arcade purchase of $5 or more)
  • $15 Doorbusters (which include all-access to bowling, laser tag, and the arcade)

Edison’s opened its doors on June 15, 2012. Since then, thousands of guests have chosen to make Edison’s a destination for food, fun, and celebrations of all kinds, CEO and President Matt McSparin said.

“It’s so rewarding to see guests of all ages smile, laugh, and enjoy our place on a weekly basis,” McSparin said. “We’re grateful for the support our community has given us over the past five years, and we look forward to serving our guests for many years to come."

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For pricing and availability of all specials, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

