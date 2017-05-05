EDWARDSVILLE - Edison’s Summer “Birdwatching” Bowling League is now accepting sign-ups of four-person same sex or co-ed teams.

This league gives social bowlers the chance to watch a televised Cardinals game each Wednesday on Edison’s huge TV screens while they bowl. League play will start at 7pm each Wednesday from May 31 to August 9. The cost is $12.50 per bowler per week, and this price includes 3 games, shoe rental, and a bucket of beer for the team (beer may be substituted for an unlimited soda).

Article continues after sponsor message

To make the commitment of a 10-week schedule even easier, substitute bowlers are allowed. Edison’s leagues use handicapped scoring, so bowlers of all skill levels are welcomed to enjoy a social night of friendly competition while cheering on their hometown Redbirds. In addition to receiving discounts on bowling equipment, all league bowlers will also receive free “open play” practice and free shoe rental on their league day.

Edison’s bowling lanes offer comfortable couches and full menu service so guests can relax while they enjoy the daily food and drink specials. The lanes are also sanctioned by the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), and Edison’s uses a lane machine featuring Kegel's Sanction® Technology, which is the most accurate way of oiling lanes. Edison’s is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

For more details on Edison’s bowling leagues, e-mail leagues@edisonsfun.com, call (618) 307-9020, or visit www.edisonsfun.com/bowling.

More like this: