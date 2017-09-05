EDWARDSVILLE - Edison's Entertainment Complex will be holding their "Reinvention Weekend" starting Friday, September 8, and going through Sunday, September 10.

The purpose of the weekend is to welcome the community to come check out all the new and fresh updates. Things kick off with a ribbon cutting Friday, September 8, and continue into Friday evening with Al Fresco Jr.

On a typical Al Fresco night Edison’s patio is reserved for guests 21+, but this event will have a more family-friendly flair welcoming guests of all ages.

Local 11-year-old chef Ella Sedabres will not only be designing the weekly chef’s specialty menu, but she’ll also be on hand during the event to discuss her flavorful creations with guests.

"Kids, Cars and Trucks," starts the day off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 9.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the vehicles that will line Edison’s parking lot include police cruisers, fire trucks, EMS trucks, a tow truck, a dump truck, a military Humvee, an 18-wheeler, a lineman’s bucket truck, an ATV, and the Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Camaro.

Attendees can enter a free raffle for $50 toward bowling, laser tag, and arcade play at Edison’s, and the first 100 kids ages 12 and under who purchase Edison’s discounted $12 “entertainment doorbuster” will receive a free Edison’s backpack stuffed with school supplies.

On Sunday, September 10, Edison’s will host their first-ever scratch bowling tournament. Scoring will begin at 8:30 a.m. with check-in at 8:00 a.m. Each bowler will compete as an individual for four games across multiple lanes, and the top bowler of the day will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

One of the biggest reveals over the course of the weekend will be the new updates to Edison's laser tag theme.

The quarter-of-a-million dollar renovations change the jungle theme to more of an Egyptian theme with "Pharaoh's Quest." Pyramids, skulls, snakes, sarcophagi and even a second level will be introduced to Edison's laser tag venue.

"Reinvention Weekend" will also showcase new video games, new dinning room decor, the new menu and new specials.

For more information visit Edisonfun.com or on Facebook, and be sure to check out the new video showcasing some of the refurbishments.

More like this: